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NYC overdose deaths fall to lowest level since 2019, Mamdani says
By Erica Brosnan,9 days ago
Overdose deaths in New York City have fallen to their lowest levels since 2019, declining 58% from 2022, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Friday. The city recorded 859 overdose deaths between October and December 2022, which it says is its highest on record over a three-month span. But according to the city Health Department, the number of overdose deaths between April and June 2026 had fallen to 359.