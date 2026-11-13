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Tennessee Settles with Family Dollar for $63 Million Over Deceptive Pricing
8 days ago
NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced a $63 million multistate settlement with Family Dollar Stores to resolve allegations that the retailer charged consumers more at checkout than the prices it advertised. “Tennessee consumers deserve honest prices from retailers,” said Attorney General Skrmetti. “This settlement provides meaningful financial...