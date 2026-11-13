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BoE, MAS, and BOT complete cross-border FX settlement trial
By Reporter: Zarah Choudhary,7 days ago
The Bank of England (BoE), Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) have published the findings of Project Meridian FX APAC, demonstrating the potential of synchronisation to improve cross-border FX settlement. The project tested how synchronisation, which coordinates movements of central bank money, could enable interoperability...
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