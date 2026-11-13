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Cowboys' Jerry Jones Updates Timeline for 18-Game NFL Schedule, Changes to Preseason
By Adam Wells,8 days ago
"There are things that are not good for our players that we need to make sure we're protecting them from. And as of right now, those are all subjects of bargaining. The league can't expand past 10 international games. The league's at 17 games in the CBA, that is where we're at, and we're going to make sure we defend our players and their health and safety, because our guys feel they know what this feels like."