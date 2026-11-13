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C.O.O.L.K.I.D.S Journalists on Another View
By WHRO,9 days ago
On this edition of Another View, a peek into the bright future of some youth from the Hampton Roads community. They are known as Cool Kids Journalists- Elementary and Middle School students who are telling stories about their community due to More Laughing Arts and Media Program. Another View Round Table Alum and Director Allison Moore, along with students Keith Carter, Emeir Barrow-Lewis, Gisel Giles, Delia Ludwig, and Ayden Adkins joined host Barbara Hamm Lee in the WHRV studio to talk about the program. Junior Journalists in the House! This, and all Another View episodes can be heard on demand on the show's program page.
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