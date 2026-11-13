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Cepheid’s 13-Pathogen Respiratory Panel Earns IVDR CE Mark
8 days ago
The multiplex PCR test runs on existing GeneXpert systems and will begin shipping to countries that accept the CE mark in the coming weeks. Cepheid, a Danaher company, has achieved CE marking under the in vitro medical device regulation (IVDR) for its Xpert Respiratory Panel, a multiplex PCR test that detects 13 common viral and bacterial respiratory pathogens from a single nasopharyngeal swab sample. The test is intended to aid in diagnosing suspected infectious respiratory tract infection, in conjunction with other clinicopathological factors.