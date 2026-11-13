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McKinney's Wayback Drive-In Opens on Four-Acre Barn Property With Mini-Golf and Movies
By Richard Dawson,8 days ago
A vintage-style drive-in movie theater has opened at Wayback Barn, a four-acre property at 3964 County Road 168 in north McKinney, giving area families a new spot for outdoor movie nights that comes bundled with mini-golf, axe throwing and a whiskey bar. The Wayback Drive-In held its grand opening from Nov. 6 through Nov. 8, with screenings of The Sandlot, Top Gun and Toy Story.