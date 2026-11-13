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Can a Propane Tank Leak Develop Without an Obvious Gas Smell?
By Marc Berman,5 days ago
Most people associate a propane leak with a strong, unpleasant odor. That warning is useful, but it is not a perfect test. A person may notice something unusual near an outdoor tank while smelling nothing at all. Others may catch a faint odor once and then assume the problem has disappeared when it fades. Neither situation is enough to determine whether the fuel system is safe.