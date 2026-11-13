undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Hidden Entry Routes Allow Wildlife to Return After Removal
By Marc Berman,7 days ago
A scratching noise above the ceiling disappears after a squirrel is taken out of the attic. The homeowner sleeps peacefully for a week, then hears the same sound again. It is tempting to assume the animal somehow escaped the removal process. Often, however, the simpler explanation is that the building still offers a way inside, either through the original gap or another opening nobody noticed.