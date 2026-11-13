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The Latest: Microsoft says recovery efforts are making progress on worldwide outage
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
Microsoft is fixing a massive global outage for its popular workplace software that dragged on into a second day, disrupting everything from emails to police emergency calls and AI tools. A wide range of Microsoft 365 services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot were affected. Microsoft first flagged the...