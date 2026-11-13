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Precision Drive Systems Appoints Tonya Jackson as Controller
By AdminNo Comments,4 days ago
BESSEMER CITY, NC- Precision Drive Systems (PDS), a global provider of new SUPERNOVA™ precision motor spindles, spindle repair, rebuild, and engineered spindle solutions near Charlotte, NC, has announced the hiring of Tonya Jackson as Financial Controller. Jackson brings more than 10 years of accounting and financial management experience to PDS, with expertise in financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, cash-flow management, cost accounting, ERP systems, and process improvement.