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Raisel Iglesias makes sense for the Washington Nationals as a 9th inning stabilizer
By Sam Sallick,8 days ago
If Paul Toboni wants to avoid multi-year contracts for relievers, veteran Raisel Iglesias would be a great option. Yesterday one of my favorite free agent relief targets came off the board. Evan Phillips signed with the Braves on a 3-year $35 million deal. I was enamored by Phillips due to his track record and how good he looked coming off of Tommy John. Based on the deal he got, the league seemed to agree with me.