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Western Europe’s Crypto Economy Reaches $2.08T as Stablecoin Holdings Surge 131%
By Michael B,8 days ago
Western Europe’s crypto economy continued to expand despite a broader global market downturn, reaching $2.08 trillion in annual transaction activity as stablecoin adoption accelerated across the region. A report published by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis on November 9 found that crypto activity increased 1.2% between July 2025 and June...