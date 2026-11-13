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Irish Repertory Theatre Will Give North American Premiere to Clare McMahon's The Gap Year
8 days ago
Off-Broadway's Irish Repertory Theatre has revealed two additional productions for its 2027 winter season. The season will include the North American premiere of The Gap Year, by Clare McMahon (Shakespeare’s Women) directed by Benjamin Gould (I Am Maura), and a double bill of Irish one-acts in their North American premiere stagings: Trade by Mark O’Halloran (Adam & Paul) and an adaptation of Jean Cocteau's The Human Voice from Darren Murphy (The Flats), directed by Colm Summers.