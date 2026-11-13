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Rosalía Looked Ethereal At The Latin Grammys In Fashion’s Most Talked-About Label
8 days ago
Rosalía is on a historic run, and her wardrobe has kept pace. From the angel-wing cape Jonathan Anderson designed for her Lux tour to the archival pulls she often gravitates toward offstage, she’s built an experimental wardrobe as directional as the music. Her latest red carpet turn at the Latin Grammys, donning a sweeping white gown by Matières Fécales, made that especially clear.