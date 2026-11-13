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Port Authority $10.3B budget includes funding for airports, replacement of Midtown Bus Terminal
By ROI-NJ Staff(New York / New Jersey),9 days ago
Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal A exterior. - courtesy PANYNJ / Flickr. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Nov. 13 unveiled the agency’s proposed $10.3 billion capital and operating budget for 2027, which will continue to advance infrastructure investments across New York and New Jersey while supporting safe, reliable operations across the agency’s transportation network.
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