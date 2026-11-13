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Wilson Named to Ray Guy Award Semifinalist
By Shamus McKnight,8 days ago
Nebraska sophomore punter Archie Wilson was honored Friday, as he was named as 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award by the Augusta Sports Council. Named for football's premier punter, Ray Guy, the Ray Guy Award honors the nation’s top collegiate punter in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Nominees were evaluated on their overall statistics with value placed on net punting average, percentage of punts inside the 20, and percentage of punts not returned. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline, and have a positive impact on the team's success.