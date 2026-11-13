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AEW FULL GEAR PPV PREVIEW: JB’s look at the entire card with predictions including Ospreay vs. Fletcher, Mercedes vs. Shafir, Young Bucks vs. Davis & Doyle, more
9 days ago
Queen Aminata (c) vs. Maya World vs. Persephone – AEW TBS Championship. Preview: Aminta took the TBS Title off of Persephone a few weeks ago on the Dynamite main event. It’s been clear since Aminata’s Women’s World Title match against Mercedes Mone at Grand Slam: France that Tony Khan is high on Aminta and it was clear after part of the locker room came out after her TBS Title win that she is well-liked and respected backstage. Persephone also has a high ceiling and has shown flashes during her time with the company and Maya World and the inspirational story of her TBS Title win after her Brother’s death was a major AEW story of 2026.