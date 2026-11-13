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SoCal storms bring more trash and debris to beaches
By Juliet Lemar,8 days ago
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Recent storms across Southern California have flooded neighborhoods, damaged homes and covered beaches in trash and debris, much of it plastic. Research from UC San Diego estimates fish in the North Pacific ingest up to 24,000 tons of plastic a year, and it's also inside humans. Studies from the National Institutes of Health found microplastics in blood, placenta, lungs and breast milk.
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