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This Day in Music History: Nov. 13, From ‘Fantasia’ to a New Pop Era
By Riverbender Staff,7 days ago
On Nov. 13, 1940, Walt Disney’s “Fantasia” premiered at New York’s Broadway Theatre, turning a movie screening into an experiment in how audiences could see and hear orchestral music. Its combination of animation, classical repertoire and pioneering stereo sound made the premiere a landmark in both musical presentation and recording technology. Eighty-six years later, it remains the defining event on a date that also brought an important blues single, a Broadway breakthrough and recordings that connected established music with new listeners.