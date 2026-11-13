undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Deputies investigate after student claims to have a gun on NC school bus
By Mary Kate Howland,9 days ago
FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Macon County school reports that deputies are investigating after a student claimed to have a weapon on a school bus on Friday morning. Mountain View Intermediate School officials shared that a student claimed to have a gun and was reaching into his pockets on a bus, causing another student on the bus to report the behavior to 911. The school’s resource officer met the bus upon its arrival to campus with deputies from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and searched it, but no weapon was found.