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Pets with Potential: Meet Midnight & Eclipse, Athena, and Griffin
By WCAX News Team,9 days ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential come from the Kingdom Animal Shelter in St. Johnsbury. Midnight and Eclipse are a 4-month-old brother and sister pair who sadly lost their mother when she was hit by a car. The shelter says they’re both sweet and playful. While Midnight does have some health issues, he’s still got that adorable kitten energy like his sister. We’re told these two bundles of trouble are easygoing, and they’d be a delight to have in your home.
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