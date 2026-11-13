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Georgia-Pacific, Sonoco, ePac announce expansion investments
By Maria Rachal,8 days ago
Packaging companies announced investments in distribution, production capacity and customer experience the last month. Dominion Packaging, a Virginia-based manufacturer of folding cartons and consumer packaging, expanded with a 188,000-square-foot industrial facility within Henrico County. The company said the site will serve as a “dedicated finished goods and distribution hub” and its $25 million investment is expected to create over 100 new jobs.