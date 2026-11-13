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Route 25 Reopened At State Street After Construction Truck Strikes Electric Pole Nov. 13, Public Works Restores Power To All Customers
7 days ago
The Geneva Public Works Department is responding to a power outage Nov. 13 near Route 25, generally north of State Street (Route 38). Crews are investigating what caused the outage. An estimated time for service restoration has not been determined. Updates will be posted when more information is available. Latest...