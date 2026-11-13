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AC Milan emerge as potential destination for Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk on a free transfer
By Khaled Mahmoud,9 days ago
The future of Van Dijk remains a significant talking point as he enters the final stretch of his tenure with Liverpool. According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri have held a long-standing interest in the former Southampton man. Milan owner Gerry Cardinale and senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic are both understood to be huge admirers of the defender's leadership and technical quality. The connection between the two clubs is further strengthened by Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, which maintains a minority stake in Liverpool's parent company, Fenway Sports Group.