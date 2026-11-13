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Classic Tracks: The Temptations’ “Papa Was A Rolling Stone”
By Blair Jackson,8 days ago
This article first appeared in the April 1995 issue of Mix. By 1972, the classic songwriting formulas that had made Motown Records into an unstoppable commercial giant were tired and no longer guaranteed to rocket songs to the top of the charts. Some of the bands that had dominated what became known as Motown’s “Golden Decade” were beginning to fray around the edges, as well. The Supremes were in disarray following the departure of Diana Ross. The Four Tops, in a skid since the departure of the Holland-Dozier-Holland songwriting team from Motown, left the label themselves in ’72. Smokey Robinson broke away from The Miracles. The Marvellettes were on a downward spiral.