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This Day in History: November 13 Sees Colombia’s Nevado del Ruiz Volcano Erupt
By Riverbender Staff,7 days ago
On November 13, 1985, Colombia’s Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupted, sending torrents of mud, water, and volcanic debris down its slopes. The town of Armero lay directly in their path. About 23,000 people died in one of the deadliest volcanic disasters in recorded history. Although scientists had identified the danger, warnings did not lead to an effective evacuation. The catastrophe showed that predicting a natural hazard is only part of protecting lives: warnings must also reach communities and prompt timely action. That lesson continues to shape disaster planning around the world.