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PRESS RELEASE: City Intensifies Downtown Enforcement Operations, Adds Parking Restrictions for IU–USC Football Game
9 days ago
The following is a press release written by Desiree DeMolina for the City of Bloomington. Downtown Bloomington will see substantially increased public safety measures this weekend as Indiana University football hosts the University of Southern California on Saturday, November 14. The Bloomington Police Department (BPD), Indiana University Police Department, and...