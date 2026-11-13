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PODCAST: Crawford Soil and Water encourages backyard composting as fall harvest progresses
By Randy Bigley,9 days ago
BUCYRUS, OH (CRAWFORD COUNTY NOW)—Favorable autumn weather has helped area farmers make significant headway on the fall harvest, with more than 83% of soybeans and over 50% of corn harvested across Ohio, according to Mike Hall of the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District. Speaking on the “Community Spotlight”...
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