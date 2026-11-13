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Classic Tracks: REO Speedwagon’s “Roll With the Changes”
By Barbara Schultz,7 days ago
This article first appeared in the April 2016 issue of Mix. In 1977, REO Speedwagon was on the verge. That Midwestern hair and guitar band—having survived several lineup changes since forming at the University of Illinois in the late 1960s—had finally settled on a permanent lead singer in Kevin Cronin. And between Cronin’s clarion voice and unique phrasing, and the talents and appeal of his bandmates, REO was generating growing excitement, especially as a live act.