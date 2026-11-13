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NHL Rumors: Hurricanes Eye Karlsson, Wild and Hughes Talks, Maple Leafs Seek Help
By Jim P.,9 days ago
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Carolina Hurricanes could be preparing another push to acquire Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson, while Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin is giving Quinn Hughes all the time he needs to decide his future. Meanwhile, former NHL defenseman Erik Johnson isn’t holding back his frustration with the growing number of players requesting trades. Finally, Toronto Maple Leafs continue searching for a significant upgrade to their blue line, but teams aren’t willing to help them out of a cap jam.