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'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Mary Cosby Opens Up About Late Son Robert's Death In Emotional Interview
By TMZ Staff,8 days ago
Mary Cosby has revealed that she wholeheartedly believes it was her son Robert Cosby Jr.'s time to go ... in a candid interview about how she's coping with his passing. Speaking with CNN's Anderson Cooper ... the "RHOSLC" star told him that she would celebrate his birthday -- which was last week -- simply by going to church and praying.