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Judge Rules Against Minority Advocacy Groups in Schools Discrimination Suit
By Contributing Editor,9 days ago
A judge has denied a petition by minority students, their families and advocacy groups for legal action they sought to correct alleged discriminatory practices in state public schools. The plaintiffs sued State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond in Los Angeles Superior Court in October 2021. The lawsuit accused the...
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