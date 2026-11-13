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Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT farewell was inevitable but it hurts all the same: 'A big thank you from my heart'
By Pardeep Cattry,9 days ago
Two weeks after the U.S. men's national team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, an in-depth look at the man who would become the team's head coach seven years later was available on bookshelves across the U.K. and, eventually, everywhere else. "Brave New World" by Guillem Balague is just as much a glimpse at the 2016-17 Tottenham Hotspur team as it is at a manager on the rise in Mauricio Pochettino, who cut to the chase in a handwritten note before the first chapter.
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