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Winter Movie Preview 2026: the 25 Films We Can’t Wait to See
4 days ago
So far, 2026 has been a stellar year for movies. Matt Damon, 56, took us on a fantastic voyage in The Odyssey. A deliciously aloof Meryl Streep, 77, returned in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Olivia Colman, 52, found love in unusual places with Wicker. Meanwhile, everybody started buzzing about documentaries and horror again thanks to You Can See Everything and Obsession. But we have a feeling the best is still to come (and will continue right into 2027). Here’s our preview of the 25 most promising films headed your way in the next few months.