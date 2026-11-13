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Cowboys Get Another Tough NFC Test Against 49ers in Week 10
By Sonni Edwards,8 days ago
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a win, but Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers will be a different kind of challenge. Dallas escaped Indianapolis with a 27-23 victory last week, getting a big performance from Dak Prescott and the passing game. Now the Cowboys return home to face a San Francisco team that has been one of the better teams in the NFC this season.