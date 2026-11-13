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Drift Bar to open at Sundial in downtown St. Petersburg
By Chuck Merlis,8 days ago
Next Level Brands plans to open Drift Bar, a 150-seat outdoor cocktail bar at Sundial in downtown St. Petersburg, on Nov. 28, adding a second concept to the shopping and dining center after opening Forbici earlier this year. Co-founders Jeff Gigante, Joseph Guggino and Andrew Wright have partnered with Michael Connor, president and CEO of Paradise Ventures, to open the bar in Sundial’s outdoor pavilion. Paradise Ventures and Wright’s Ally Capital Group jointly own the property.
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