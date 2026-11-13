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WISD Christmas card winners announced
By Jessica Edwards,4 days ago
The six finalists in the annual Whitesboro Independent School District (WISD) Christmas card design contest were recognized at Monday night’s school board meeting. Whitesboro Middle School student TJ Hines and Whitesboro High School students Emily Welles, Loretta Vawter, Emmanual Robles, Colton Rash and Bryan Martinez submitted Whitesboro-themed designs for consideration as the district’s official holiday card this year.