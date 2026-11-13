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Register now for PARD Kids’ Christmas Workshop
By For the News-Record,4 days ago
Christmas break is creeping up on the calendar, and the Whitesboro Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) has made plans for the holiday. Parents who may need a few hours before the holiday without the kids to do some Christmas shopping, decorating or baking may want to take advantage of the PARD’s upcoming Kids’ Christmas Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.