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Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 4 preview: The code question
8 days ago
After what you see this week on Showtime, why wouldn’t you want more intel on Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 4 as soon as humanly possible?. Well, on paper it would be easy to assume that the next target of Dexter Morgan would be the Jaw-splitter, given the fact that he is one of the remaining foes Charley is eager to take on. However, would they really be found? That is the question that there is no clear answer to right now.