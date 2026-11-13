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CFD welcomes new member
By Staff Report,4 days ago
The Collinsville Fire Department (CFD) welcomes Engineer/Paramedic Michael Case, who officially joined the department on Nov. 5. Case began his fire service career in 2012 with the U.S. Air Force where he served ranks of firefighter, engineer and as a captain. After leaving the Air Force in 2018, he began serving as a firefighter with the Gainesville Fire Department in 2019 and currently serves as a full-time firefighter/paramedic with the Celina Fire Department.