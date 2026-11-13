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Francesca Clapcich makes history as the first woman to win the IMOCA Globe Series; eighth place in the Route du Rhum seals the title
By Chris Szepessy,4 days ago
Italian-American offshore sailor Francesca Clapcich, onboard 11th Hour Racing, has finished the Route du Rhum – Destination Guadeloupe, in eighth place, clinching the IMOCA Globe Series championship title – the first time a woman has won the offshore sailing championship title. Clapcich crossed the finish line off Pointe-à-Pitre,...