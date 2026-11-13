undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Review – Timeless, Indeed
By Spencer Legacy,8 days ago
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has surprised me in a lot of fantastic ways. I didn’t think the game needed another remake, but it’s clear Nintendo put so much effort into this that it’s become the best version of the seminal game. The QoL changes, visual and audio upgrades, and extra dialogue and lore have taken what was already a solid classic and made it an unmissable Switch 2 title.