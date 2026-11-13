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Bayern Munich reach final decision on signing Martin Zubimendi from Arsenal
8 days ago
Bayern Munich have decided against moving for Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the January transfer window, according to a German journalist. Zubimendi joined Arsenal in July last year when the Gunners paid Real Sociedad £60million for his signature. The Spanish international played a key role in Arsenal winning the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final last season, making 57 appearances in all competitions and scoring six times.