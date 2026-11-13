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Kazuma Kaneko’s Tsukuyomi Expands Steam Availability With 10% Discount
By William Saw,9 days ago
Kazuma Kaneko’s Tsukuyomi is now available on Steam in additional countries and regions, developer Colopl announced. The expanded availability comes with a 10% discount running November 12–26, covering the Standard Edition and Steam-exclusive Special Digital Deluxe Edition. During the promotion, the Standard Edition costs $22.49, down from $24.99....