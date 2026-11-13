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Polar Express Raffle Highlights Pana Community Hospital Holiday Fundraising
By Reid Kamhi,8 days ago
Community members have the opportunity to get holiday-themed gifts and experiences while supporting a local healthcare initiative. The Pana Community Hospital Foundation is running three fundraisers during the holiday season. The fundraisers are meant to raise money for the new 3D mammography machine the provider has been pursuing. The first...