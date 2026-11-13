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Newsmakers: Champlin Park Student Works To Connect Young People With Healthcare Careers
By Shannon Slatton,8 days ago
Champlin Park High School senior Sonny Marmon created The Marmon Foundation, a free online resource designed to help students explore and access career opportunities in healthcare. Marmon developed a website that connects students with jobs, volunteer opportunities, conferences, webinars and more. “Imagine if you want to be a volunteer or...
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