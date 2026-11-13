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Prominent MUSC surgeon arrested after alleged assault caught on hospital security camera
8 days ago
CHARLESTON — A prominent orthopedic and spine surgeon at Medical University of South Carolina is facing an assault charge after an apparent incident at the hospital. Dr. Charles Alan Reitman, 70, was charged with second-degree assault and battery Sept. 3 after allegedly smacking a coworker on the buttocks. He was arrested by MUSC Public Safety and released on personal recognizance bail, meaning he will only be required to pay a fee if he fails to appear for court.
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