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Green Bay Couple Walks 41 Miles to Sturgeon Bay for Niece's Cancer Fight
By Lyndsey Parker,8 days ago
Zach and Dani Boyea set out from their Green Bay porch with $1,000 already pledged on GoFundMe and a goal that would take them two full days to reach: walking 41 miles to Sturgeon Bay to raise money and awareness for their niece Clarena, who was diagnosed with a rare form of high-risk neuroblastoma at just seven months old. By the time they finished, the couple had raised more than $2,000 for her family.
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