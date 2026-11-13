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Driver killed, two passengers seriously injured in Jackson crash
By Morgan Howard,9 days ago
JACKSON – A 43-year-old man died and two passengers were seriously injured Thursday when a car struck a tree on Flag Chapel Road near Queen Mary Lane, Jackson police said. Police identified the driver as Cornelius Beverly. Investigators said Beverly appeared to be driving a maroon Honda Accord south on Flag Chapel Road when the car struck the tree.